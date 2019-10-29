Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services have attended a serious crash on Brisbane’s northside.
Emergency services have attended a serious crash on Brisbane’s northside.
News

Man critically injured in crash

by Elise Williams
29th Oct 2019 6:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is in a critical condition following a serious accident at Bald Hills in Brisbane overnight.

The accident happened in the southbound lanes of the Gympie Arterial Rd about 10.10pm.

Police say the man was travellling southbound when he lost control of the car and rolled a number of times.

The 32-year-old man, from Kallangur, sustained serious injuries, and was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

The road was closed for more than six hours but has since reopened.

Traffic was diverted onto the Gateway motorway.

 

The incident comes just weeks after a horrific head-on collision in the same area that claimed the lives of two people.

Shahid Islam, 36, was killed instantly when his vehicle was hit by a car travelling on the wrong side of the road.

The driver of the car, 28-year-old Jordan Cubby, allegedly stole the vehicle he was travelling in before the collision, which also claimed the life of his 32-year-old passenger.

Cubby has been charged with manslaughter.

More Stories

Show More
accident bald hills bruce highway crash critically injured

Top Stories

    'Nothing to do' in Gympie is a 'total load of bull'

    premium_icon 'Nothing to do' in Gympie is a 'total load of bull'

    News “There is nothing to do in this town …” Do you still hear this statement being quoted around Gympie?

    Gympie Times’ press freedom campaign met with triple blackout

    premium_icon Gympie Times’ press freedom campaign met with triple...

    News WHEN asked for their views on the media campaign, “Your right to know” our local...

    It’s official, horse with Gympie links to race in Melbourne Cup

    premium_icon It’s official, horse with Gympie links to race in Melbourne...

    Sport Four-year-old gelding Vow And Declare made Gympie history on Monday

    St Pat’s top achievers take stage

    premium_icon St Pat’s top achievers take stage

    News St Patrick College’s brightest stars shine at awards night.