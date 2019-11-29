Menu
The incident occurred at the IMAX Theatre construction site. Picture: Christian Gilles
News

Man critical after worksite explosion

by Ally Foster
29th Nov 2019 11:43 AM

A MAN has suffered critical injuries following a construction site incident at the IMAX Theatre at Darling Harbour, Sydney.

NSW Ambulance were called to the site just after 10am following reports of a worksite injury.

When crews arrived they treated a 59-year-old man for significant face and head injuries.

It is believed the injuries were caused when he was working on a high pressured water line and a pipe burst and hit him in the head.

 

 

The man was treated at the scene - including for the potential loss of an eye - before being transported to St Vincent's Hospital.

He remains at the hospital in a critical condition.

A crime scene has been established at the site and SafeWork NSW have been contacted.

The construction company has arrange counselling for the workers who were in the vicinity when the incident occurred.

accident construction site explosion

