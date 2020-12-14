Man critical after pulled from Airlie marina incident

A man has been pulled from the waters off Airlie Beach and will be flown to hospital after a near-drowning incident.

Police and paramedics searched for the man after a tinny was spotted spiralling off Abell Point Marina at 4.20pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said there were reports of a "tinny going round and round" with no one at the helm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were on scene treating the man.

She said a rescue helicopter has been tasked.

