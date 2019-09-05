Menu
Gardeners Falls, Maleny.
Man critical after near-drowning at waterfall

Shayla Bulloch
5th Sep 2019 4:20 PM
A MAN is in a critical condition after a near-drowning at a popular Sunshine Coast waterfall.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to Gardeners Falls, off Obi Lane South to reports of a post-immersion incident at 2.52pm.

A spokesman said crews were treating a man in a critical condition.

RACQ LifeFlight Helicopter Service were also at the scene with a doctor and critical care paramedic.

The man will be flown to hospital, but emergency crews remain at the scene.

