A rescue helicopter has been called to Cooroy.
Man flown to hospital in serious condition after smash

Eden Boyd
3rd Nov 2020 4:00 PM | Updated: 4:43 PM
UPDATE 4.45PM:

A man has been flown to a Brisbane hospital after a motorbike and car crash at Cooroy. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man in his 30s was flown to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious condition with significant chest and abdominal injuries.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said officers were investigating the crash.

EARLIER:

A man has suffered significant injuries after a motorbike rider and car collided on the Coast.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics, including critical care, were called to Cooroy Belli Creek Rd at Cooroy about 2.25pm.

She said a man in his 30s suffered significant chest and abdominal injuries after the motorbike and car crash.

A rescue helicopter is on scene and the man is in a critical condition.

More to come.

