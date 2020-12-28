Menu
The incident happened in Thistle St, Lutwyche. (File picture)
News

Man critical after mobile phone ‘explosion’

by Thomas Chamberlin
28th Dec 2020 4:45 PM
A man has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after an incident involving mobile phones at Lutwyche in Brisbane's north.

A man was found in the car park of a multi-level unit complex in Thistle St following reports of an explosion about 11am.

It was unclear how the man was injured, however police believe he pulled apart or destroyed mobile phones and had also been inhaling drugs.

Emergency services said the man was also drunk and was believed to have suffered a cardiac arrest in the ambulance.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a man was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

He was taken to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with burns.

Investigations are continuing.

