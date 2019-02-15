Man critically injured in machine incident dies in hospital

LATEST: A MAN has died after a bobcat he was working on fell on him at a Greenmount property this morning.

A police spokeswoman said the man, 65, died in hospital after he was rushed from the property by paramedics after the incident about 11.10am.

4PM: A MAN is in a critical condition after a bobcat he was working on fell on him this morning.

The man, 65, was working under the heavy machine which it slipped from the tracks and fell on him at a Greenmount property just after 11am.

Queensland Ambulance Service senior operations supervisor Stephen Johns said the man was in a critical condition when paramedics arrived on scene.

"As the equipment or machine has fallen from some height, it has hit the gentleman," he said.

"He has received significant leg injuries, chest and abdominal injuries.

"He was treated on scene by paramedics backed up by the critical care paramedic and Toowoomba rescue helicopter."

RACQ LifeFlight was initially deployed to the incident but was stood down as the man was taken to hospital by road.

"The patient has received critical injuries and has been transported in a critical condition to Toowoomba Hospital," Mr Johns said.



EARLIER, 1.30PM: A MAN is in a critical condition after a piece of machinery fell on him south of Toowoomba this morning.

The man, whose age was not known, suffered a "significant leg injury" in the incident at a private residence at Greenmount just after 11am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a piece of machinery fell on the man and a rescue helicopter had initially been tasked to the incident scene.

However, the helicopter was stood down before arriving, and the man was transported to Toowoomba by road.

The spokesman said the man was in a critical condition on transport to Toowoomba Hospital.

He was the only person who required treatment from the QAS, the spokesman said.