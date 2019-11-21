Man critical after Gympie region car, motorbike crash

A MAN has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after a motorbike and vehicle crash at Miva this morning.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported a rescue helicopter was called to the scene of the crash on Bauple Woolooga and Miva Road at 6.46am.

Paramedics arrived on the scene, initially treating the patient with leg and arm injuries.

A QAS spokesman later said the patient, a man aged in his 50s, had sustained serious arm, leg and chest injuries in the crash.

He was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital in a critical condition.