Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

21yo fighting for life after brawl

by Shiloh Payne
30th Nov 2019 9:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A MAN has suffered life-threatening injuries after a fight on the Gold Coast.

A 21-year-old man sustained a critical head injury after he was punched and hit his head on the ground at Broadbeach around 2.40am on Saturday.

Police say the man was walking along Surf Pde and became involved in a verbal exchange with a group of men and women. The group then followed the man and a fight broke out.

He was transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A Queensland Police spokesman said that a group of seven men and women were being questioned, though no arrests have been made.

A crime scene has been established on the corner of Surf Pde and Margaret Ave.

Police believe the incident was not schoolies related.

More Stories

altercation broadbeach editors picks life-threatening injuries

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Desperate farmers de-stock as drought bites

        premium_icon Desperate farmers de-stock as drought bites

        News Gympie livestock agent Dan Sullivan has had to close his books for Gympie’s last cattle sale before Christmas, as desperate farmers de-stock.

        ‘Don’t blame us for council malaise’

        premium_icon ‘Don’t blame us for council malaise’

        News Ex-mayor says his council rated Queensland’s best, wants to what happened.

        Seafood ahoy as supplies defy ocean ‘drought’

        premium_icon Seafood ahoy as supplies defy ocean ‘drought’

        News AN OCEAN ‘drought’ has made Christmas seafood hard to catch, but Gympie suppliers...

        Council ‘needs more info’ on new CEO power

        premium_icon Council ‘needs more info’ on new CEO power

        News A new delegation power over contracts has been proposed by Gympie Regional...