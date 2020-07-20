Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after he was hit by a car in Redbank Plains.
A man has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after he was hit by a car in Redbank Plains.
News

Man critical after being hit by car

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
20th Jul 2020 7:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 9:30AM: A MAN in his 20's remains in a critical but stable condition in the intensive care unit at the Princess Alexandra Hospital after he was hit by a car in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 5:30am and investigations are continuing.

EARLIER: A MAN has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after he was reportedly hit by a car in Redbank Plains this morning.

Paramedics, including critical care and the high acuity response unit, attended the scene at Goonadoola Street just after 5:30am.

He was taken under lights and sirens in a critical condition to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

The forensic crash unit is investigating.

crash ipswich qas queensland ambulance service redbank plains
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        He grabbed her throat and choked her until she kneed him

        premium_icon He grabbed her throat and choked her until she kneed him

        News ‘Fried’ Gympie man chokes partner until she almost blacks out, calls her 12yo daughter c---

        Region’s sewage plants fail to hit environment targets

        premium_icon Region’s sewage plants fail to hit environment targets

        News New report reveals multiple compliance failures, puts service under spotlight

        Gympie region man, 53, faces 4 counts of sexual assault

        premium_icon Gympie region man, 53, faces 4 counts of sexual assault

        News The case was before the Gympie court, along with a woman charged with choking...