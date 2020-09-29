Menu
A man will appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on October 16 charged with wilful exposure and other offences.
News

Man charged with wilful exposure after Bargara incidents

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
29th Sep 2020 12:00 PM
Bundaberg detectives have charged a 58-year-old South Isis man with wilful exposure and indecent treatment of children offences in relation to incidents at Bargara recently.

It is alleged the man exposed himself to two teenagers at Nielson Park Beach on September 24.

The man was further charged with indecent treatment of children for a separate incident on September 25, where he allegedly exposed himself to two children at a fast food restaurant on Bauer Street, Bargara.

Police are appealing to community members who attended Nielson Park Beach on September 24 between 11am and 12.30pm, who may have witnessed suspicious or inappropriate behaviour, to come forward.

The man will appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on October 16.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via PoliceLink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote reference numbers: QP2002010178 and QP2002010322.

Bundaberg News Mail

