Man charged with threatening calls against newspaper, staff

David Mutze (facing the camera) outside Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday morning (with an unidentified person). Frances Klein

GYMPIE magistrate Chris Callaghan has reprimanded a man charged with making threatening phone calls to The Gympie Times, after the man laughed in response to police allegations.

David Alexander Mutze, 50, of Wilsons Pocket, denied some police allegations and asked if he could be fined and allowed to go.

Mutze laughed as the police prosecutor read out alleged phone messages including a threat that "they're going to burn the lot of you c**ts

"Excuse me," Mr Callaghan said. "Did you just laugh?"

Mr Mutze said he had not expected the police prosecutor to read out the words.

"You really want to behave yourself," Mr Callaghan said. "You're not in a good position."

Police told the court the message ("When enough people work this out, they're going to burn the lot of you c**ts") was one of seven left on the work phone number of Gympie Times editor Shelley Strachan.

Others included: "You're a f**king imbecile. Wake up to your f**cking self", "A lot of people are going to run you c**ts down one day and the sooner it happens the f**king better."

Another identified a Gympie Times reporter, saying: "I'm going to find out who that (reporter) is and I'm going to kick the c**t in the balls."

Mr Mutze denied that threat but said: "I threatened to punch him in the head. I didn't threaten to punch him in the balls."

Mr Callaghan said the matter would be adjourned and police could provide Mr Mutze with evidence of the messages.

Mr Mutze said he would also produce "my video evidence, a documentary from 2004."

"What has that got to do with this?" Mr Callaghan asked.

"I don't know why I'm here," Mr Mutze said. "Can you just fine me?"

Mr Callaghan said that could not happen because Mr Mutze was denying some allegations.

He remanded the case to August 20.