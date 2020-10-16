Menu
A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman at Nambour.
Man charged with rape of Coast woman

lucy rutherford
16th Oct 2020 9:30 AM
A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman at Nambour.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said the 32-year-old man was arrested at Nundah on Thursday and also charged with drug and weapon matters.

Man goes on drug-fuelled crime spree after jail release

Mum carjacks, assaults 80yo woman after lift home

Senior Sergeant Edwards said the man was wanted for the alleged rape of a 33-year-old woman on September 19 and 20 at Nambour.

The man appeared in court on Thursday and has been remanded in custody.

