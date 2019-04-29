Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An Australian woman was found dead in Crowder St in Whitechapel on Friday. Picture: Google Maps
An Australian woman was found dead in Crowder St in Whitechapel on Friday. Picture: Google Maps
Crime

Murder charge: Aussie’s body found in London

by AAP
29th Apr 2019 1:14 PM

A MAN has been charged with murder after an Australian woman was found dead in East London.

The victim, Amy Parsons, 35, was discovered at a flat on Crowder Street in Whitechapel on Friday about 1.30pm local time.

Press Association has confirmed Ms Parsons is an Australian.

Roderick Deakin-White, 37, was arrested on suspicion of murder the same day and has since been charged. He is due to appear at Thames Magistratesâ€™ Court on Monday.

Ms Parsons and the defendant are believed to have known one another and investigators are not looking for anyone else in connection with the killing, the Met Police said.

The cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

More Stories

crime london murder

Top Stories

    More bombings to come, warns slain missionary's brother

    premium_icon More bombings to come, warns slain missionary's brother

    News THE Sunshine Coast brother of a missionary slain in India for his beliefs has warned that the Sri Lanka bombings are just the beginning.

    • 29th Apr 2019 1:23 PM
    Gympie fireys rush to roof fire

    premium_icon Gympie fireys rush to roof fire

    News Emergency services on scene at Watson Rd incident

    • 29th Apr 2019 1:10 PM
    Parents of former Gympie apprentice killed on worksite speak out

    premium_icon Parents of former Gympie apprentice killed on worksite speak...

    News Sons' tragic deaths inspire parents to keep workers safe.

    PREDATOR: The revelations that shocked a jury

    premium_icon PREDATOR: The revelations that shocked a jury

    Crime Leonard John Fraser's horrific criminal history shocked the public