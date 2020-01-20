Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have charged a man who kissed a toddler while at the aquarium.
Police have charged a man who kissed a toddler while at the aquarium.
Crime

Man charged with kissing toddler at aquarium

by Nick Hansen
20th Jan 2020 7:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man who allegedly kissed a stranger's child on the lips at a major Sydney tourist attraction has been charged by police.

The man - a 28-year-old Indian National - allegedly approached the two-year-old seated in a pram at the Sea Life Aquarium at Darling Harbour about 5pm yesterday.

Police allege he did not know the child or his family.

"Following a brief interaction, it is alleged he kissed the child on the lips before the child's parent pushed him away," police said in a statement.

The incident was reported to police, who arrived shortly after and arrested the man and took him to Day Street Police Station. He was charged with intentionally sexually touch child under 10 years.

He was refused bail to appear in Central Local Court today.

More Stories

Show More
charges crime editors picks kiss sea life sydney aquarium toddler

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Flamin’ treat for fireys after terrifying ordeal

        premium_icon Flamin’ treat for fireys after terrifying ordeal

        Environment Trapped in a fire zone, surrounded by terrified families and not knowing what would come next was how Roz Beaton realised the sacrifices of fire fighters.

        Rural teens gambling with lives on roads

        premium_icon Rural teens gambling with lives on roads

        News “Offering to pick up your children is one option parents should consider.

        Former One Nation candidate to run for Gympie council

        premium_icon Former One Nation candidate to run for Gympie council

        News A familiar face has thrown their hat into the election ring, calling on the council...

        Grim figures out: Gympie doesn’t make it like we used to

        premium_icon Grim figures out: Gympie doesn’t make it like we used to

        News Latest reports reveal a troubling shift in the region’s economy.