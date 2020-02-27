Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
General photographs of Queensland Police and Crimestoppers logo and livery. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)
General photographs of Queensland Police and Crimestoppers logo and livery. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)
Crime

Man fights for life as brother charged for 'head kick'

Marguerite Cuddihy
27th Feb 2020 11:22 AM | Updated: 11:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 41-YEAR-OLD man is in a critical condition after he was allegedly assaulted by his older brother in Nanango this week.

Police allege around 3.15pm on Monday, February 24, two brothers became involved in a fight, where one of them was kneed in the head.

Paramedics and police attended the Chester St home and the man was taken to Kingaroy Hospital.

He was then airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

A 47-year-old man has been charged with one count of grievous bodily harm.

He is set to appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court today.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. 

grievous bodily harm kingaroy court kingaroy crime nanango grievous bodily harm south burnett crime
South Burnett

Just In

    Runaway baboon gets the snip

    Runaway baboon gets the snip
    • 27th Feb 2020 12:27 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Search on for Gympie’s best summer sports coach

        premium_icon Search on for Gympie’s best summer sports coach

        News The Gympie Times is on the hunt for the region’s top coach of summer sport – cricket, swimming, surf life saving, athletics and tennis.

        • 27th Feb 2020 12:05 PM
        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        New school aircon promise as thousands sweat it out

        premium_icon New school aircon promise as thousands sweat it out

        Education See the list of haves and have nots in Queensland

        • 27th Feb 2020 11:21 AM
        Sick predators using baby monitors to spy on kids

        premium_icon Sick predators using baby monitors to spy on kids

        Parenting Australian parents have been warned to check their security