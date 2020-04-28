Man charged with drug debt assault launches bail bid

KNOCKED BACK: Daniel Tyson Rogers is facing charges relating to an alleged kidnapping and torture of a Gatton man. He was refused bail on Tuesday.

ONE of the men who allegedly held another man against his will and “tortured” him over a drug debt will remain behind bars.

Daniel Tyson Rogers, 23, applied for bail in Brisbane Supreme Court.

He is facing a raft of charges, including assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company while armed and deprivation of liberty.

Police allege Rogers was part of a trio that held a Gatton man against his will over a drug debt in December 2018.

It is alleged the trio assaulted the man and used a butane torch on him.

Rogers’s defence lawyer Trent Playford said his client planned to live away from the region and would comply with strict reporting conditions if released.

He said Rogers was addressing his drug problems while in custody.

Prosecutor Rebecca Guppy-Coles opposed bail, saying Rogers had failed to comply with previous orders despite similar conditions being in place.

She said the court would have “little confidence” Rogers would comply with any restrictions.

Justice John Bond refused bail, saying Rogers had not shown any adequate reason why he should be released.

