Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Police Service.
Queensland Police Service.
News

Man charged with drink driving while going 149km

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
13th Oct 2019 6:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 37-YEAR-old Bundaberg region resident is set to front court after allegedly travelling almost 50kmh over the speed limit while under the influence.

A Childers police spokesman said the man was clocked at 149kmh in a 100kmh zone.

His licence was immediately suspended for travelling more than 45kmh over the limit. After he was pulled over, he recorded a blood-alcohol level also over the limit.

The driver was issued a notice to appear in court charged with drink-driving and speeding on November 15.

More Stories

childers police traffic
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Monster Gympie industrial park flagged for 1800ha

    premium_icon REVEALED: Monster Gympie industrial park flagged for 1800ha

    Council News Park could sprawl across area the size of Gympie city, and there's set to be some big players involved in delivering the project.

    Power 30: Sneak peek at Gympie region's most influential #29

    premium_icon Power 30: Sneak peek at Gympie region's most influential #29

    News Sneak peek into who made #29 in Gympie region's most influential.

    Gympie girl now sixth in the world after stormy Spartan race

    premium_icon Gympie girl now sixth in the world after stormy Spartan race

    News She even stopped mid-race to help a racer with hypothermia.

    Wounded Amamoor pelican makes brave recovery

    premium_icon Wounded Amamoor pelican makes brave recovery

    News Twinnies Pelican Rescue comes to the aid of one tough bird