CHARGED: A 38-year-old Glenwood man has been charged with drink driving. He'll face the Gympie Magistrates Court on September 20.
Man charged with drink driving after Victory Heights crash

A 38-year-old Glenwood man has been charged with drink driving and driving without due care and attention after a single vehicle truck roll-over on the Gympie Connection Rd at Victory Heights on Thursday afternoon.

The driver was more than twice the legal limit, a police spokeswoman said.

"The driver had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.0126 which is quite high,” she said.

The driver was uninjured in the truck crash.

The medium sized "tipper” crash in a 60km/hr residential area.

It was carrying some empty water crates and plates.

The man will face the Gympie Magistrates Court on Thursday, September 20.

