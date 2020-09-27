Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Man charged with attempted murder

by Cloe Read
27th Sep 2020 3:50 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A MAN has been charged with attempted murder following an altercation in Ipswich on Friday night.
Queensland Police said the 62-year-old was charged with attempted murder (domestic violence offence), after police responded to reports of a disturbance on Darling St about 7.30pm on September 25.

A 62-year-old man was charged with attempted murder following an altercation with a 37-year-old man Ipswich on Friday night. Picture: Supplied
A 62-year-old man was charged with attempted murder following an altercation with a 37-year-old man Ipswich on Friday night. Picture: Supplied

Police allege a 37-year-old man was found at the scene with a serious wound to his stomach, before he was transported to Princess Alexandria Hospital for treatment.
The 62-year-old man is due to face Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday, September 28.

Originally published as Man charged with attempted murder

More Stories

attempted murder charges court editors picks police investigation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man dies, three children flown to hospital

        Premium Content Man dies, three children flown to hospital

        News A man has died and three children were admitted to hospital following a crash west of Gympie yesterday afternoon

        LNP’s $33b plan to make Bruce Hwy four lanes

        Premium Content LNP’s $33b plan to make Bruce Hwy four lanes

        Politics Just days after Labor said this huge infrastructure project would take decades, the...

        REPLAYS: Sunshine Coast hockey senior grand finals

        Premium Content REPLAYS: Sunshine Coast hockey senior grand finals

        Hockey WATCH: Finals fever set in on Saturday for Sunshine Coast Hockey

        Homeless spike: Eviction threat as rental guarantee ends

        Premium Content Homeless spike: Eviction threat as rental guarantee ends

        News Queensland will this week become the only state in Australia without a moratorium...