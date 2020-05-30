Man charged with attempted murder

Police have charged a 26 year old man with attempted murder in relation to a shooting at Collinsville this morning.

Police have charged a 26 year old man with attempted murder in relation to a shooting at Collinsville this morning.

A MAN has been charged with attempted murder following the shooting of another man in Collinsville this morning.

Police have charged a 26-year-old man with the attempted murder of a 29-year-old man who received critical injuries after he was shot in the stomach.

Police allege three men had arrived at a home on Bowen Developmental Road in Collinsville where a verbal altercation occurred with a resident of that address.

The resident then allegedly walked back inside to retrieve a firearm before shooting one of the three men in the stomach.

The injured man was helped into a vehicle by his associates and transported to Collinsville Hospital, the police spokesman said.

"The 29-year-old Collinsville man was airlifted to Townsville Hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

Along with attempted murder, police have charged the man with acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm, receiving tainted property, unlawful possession of a weapon used to commit an indictable offence, possession of dangerous drugs (cannabis) and possession of drug utensils.

He is due to appear at Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday, June 1.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131444.