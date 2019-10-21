Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The back door at Bowen Police Station after a 35-year-old man allegedly smashed his way in before being shot by police. Picture: Queensland Police
The back door at Bowen Police Station after a 35-year-old man allegedly smashed his way in before being shot by police. Picture: Queensland Police
News

Man charged with attempted murder after police shooting

Monique Preston
21st Oct 2019 2:41 PM | Updated: 5:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BOWEN man has been charged with five offences, including attempted murder, after he allegedly broke through the back door of Bowen Police Station earlier this month.

The 35 year old has been charged with two counts of serious assault on police, as well as single counts of attempted murder, committing acts intending to do grievous bodily harm and break and enter premises after the incident on October 9.

The man was flown to hospital after he was shot by two police officers during the incident.

Today he remains in Townsville Hospital under guard in a stable condition.

His appearance in court was excused last week as he was still recovering from injuries.

He will next appear in Bowen Magistrates Court on December 3.

More Stories

attempted murder bowen bowen police station mackay crime mackay police shooting whitsundays crime
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Court hears of 'threesome' bid on Sunshine Coast

    premium_icon Court hears of 'threesome' bid on Sunshine Coast

    News A Gold Coast millionaire has been accused in court of trying to pressure a young staffer into having sex with him and his wife on the Sunshine Coast.

    Alan Jones’ feud with PM gets personal

    Alan Jones’ feud with PM gets personal

    Politics Jones said attack on PM was about drought, insiders say otherwise

    UPDATE: Blaze extinguished at Rainbow Beach property

    premium_icon UPDATE: Blaze extinguished at Rainbow Beach property

    News Fire crews remain on scene after a house fire earlier this morning

    17yo Gympie youth 'critical' after horror crash

    premium_icon 17yo Gympie youth 'critical' after horror crash

    News The 17yo Gympie youth 'critical' after horror crash near Gympie.