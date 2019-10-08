Man charged over Oakey crash that killed Rocky mum, daughter

A VICTORIAN man charged following the double fatal crash that claimed the lives of a Rockhampton mother and daughter is expected to appear in a Toowoomba court this week, just over a year after the crash.

On October 2 last year Allan, Bev and Olivia Harwood were involved in a car crash near Oakey.

Olivia, 17, was killed in the fatal collision at the intersection of Brimblecombe Rd and the Warrego Highway.

Her mother Bev, 44, died in hospital from her injuries a week later.

Olivia's father Allan, 48, was also injured in the crash and was flown to Brisbane with Bev for further medical treatment.

Queensland Police confirmed that in June, 36-year-old man Anthony Spatolisano, from Mount Egerton in Victoria, was charged with three counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death or grievous bodily harm.

The shock loss of Olivia and Bev rocked the Central Queensland community, particularly in Rockhampton where the two were well-known and loved.

Olivia was described as a 'young woman of immense talent and creativity'.

Bev is remembered for her generosity and dedication to the local community.

At a memorial service last year for both women, one mourner commented that both women were "too young and too good" for a memorial to be held in their honour, adding they both made the world a better place.