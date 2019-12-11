Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man charged over nightclub firework incident

by Peter Michael
11th Dec 2019 10:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

DETECTIVES have charged a 24-year-old man with two counts of assault over a firework explosion in a crowd outside a Cairns nightclub.

Patrons were leaving the Grafton Street complex at about 3am on Saturday November 30 when the firework was allegedly detonated.

Security footage shows the panic of the moment as the firecracker went off on the crowded footpath.

A 19-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man suffered burns injuries in the explosion.

Cairns Police have charged a man following the detonation of what is believed to be a firework outside a CBD night club last month.
Cairns Police have charged a man following the detonation of what is believed to be a firework outside a CBD night club last month.

Detectives yesterday travelled to Kuranda and spoke to a 24-year-old man.

He has been charged with two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count of unauthorised possession of explosive (fireworks).

He is due to appear in Cairns Magistrates Court later today.

More Stories

arrest burns charges explosion firework incident fireworks nightclub

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie drug dealer records his own confession

        premium_icon Gympie drug dealer records his own confession

        News A GYMPIE Region man’s drug dealing enterprise was small time most of the time, court finds.

        Struggling Smiles Inclusive sells to rivals

        premium_icon Struggling Smiles Inclusive sells to rivals

        News The dental group is selling two practices to their direct rivals

        VIDEO: Gympie’s Christmas miracle gift for desperate family

        premium_icon VIDEO: Gympie’s Christmas miracle gift for desperate family

        News The Gympie community has raised $90,000 to save thousands of struggling families...

        Gympie court: man offered child $1000 for sex

        premium_icon Gympie court: man offered child $1000 for sex

        News A man has been jailed in Gympie District Court after a judge blasted his...