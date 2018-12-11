Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ACCUSED: A Pie Creek man has appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court accused over burglaries and other offences in Gympie and all points of the compass.
ACCUSED: A Pie Creek man has appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court accused over burglaries and other offences in Gympie and all points of the compass.
News

Man charged over crimes all around near-Gympie region

Arthur Gorrie
by
11th Dec 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG Gympie man has been remanded in custody until the New Year on charges of burglary, stealing, receiving and possessing stolen property at locations to Gympie's east, north, west and south, and at the Sunshine Coast.

Jessie James Clarke, 23, appeared by video link from jail and was remanded for another appearance on January 14.

The long list of charges alleges unlawful entry at Wilsons Pocket between October 3 and 8 last year and on March 1 and at Chevallum on July 11, receiving tainted property at Dagun between March 1 and August 29 and between October 3 last year and August 29, at Pie Creek between March 17 and April 27 and receiving a tainted firearm at Chevallum between July 11 and August 29.

He is also accused of burglary at Widgee Crossing South between March 17 and April 27, stealing property including a vehicle at Gympie between July 12 and 19, stealing a firearm and ammunition at Marys Creek between August 31 and September 12, and possessing stolen property and property suspected of being used in the commission of a crime at East Deep Creek on September 11.

chevallum clarke east deep creek gympie gympie court gympie crime marys creek widgee crossing south wilsons pocket
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    The offal truth of Coles’ Queensland cattle battle

    premium_icon The offal truth of Coles’ Queensland cattle battle

    Business A multi-millionaire Queensland cattle baron’s beef with Coles laid bare in extraordinary detail after he dropped a lawsuit against the supermarket behemoth.

    • 11th Dec 2018 2:58 AM
    Another site could get axed in new Gympie dump shake-up

    premium_icon Another site could get axed in new Gympie dump shake-up

    Council News The survey results over controversial changes are in.

    Driving fine goes to good cause

    premium_icon Driving fine goes to good cause

    News Unlicensed driver in unregistered car still wrong, after explanation

    5 stars of the Gympie region help to represent wide bay

    premium_icon 5 stars of the Gympie region help to represent wide bay

    News 'I congratulate them on their success and wish them well'

    Local Partners