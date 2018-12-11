Man charged over crimes all around near-Gympie region

ACCUSED: A Pie Creek man has appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court accused over burglaries and other offences in Gympie and all points of the compass.

ACCUSED: A Pie Creek man has appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court accused over burglaries and other offences in Gympie and all points of the compass.

A YOUNG Gympie man has been remanded in custody until the New Year on charges of burglary, stealing, receiving and possessing stolen property at locations to Gympie's east, north, west and south, and at the Sunshine Coast.

Jessie James Clarke, 23, appeared by video link from jail and was remanded for another appearance on January 14.

The long list of charges alleges unlawful entry at Wilsons Pocket between October 3 and 8 last year and on March 1 and at Chevallum on July 11, receiving tainted property at Dagun between March 1 and August 29 and between October 3 last year and August 29, at Pie Creek between March 17 and April 27 and receiving a tainted firearm at Chevallum between July 11 and August 29.

He is also accused of burglary at Widgee Crossing South between March 17 and April 27, stealing property including a vehicle at Gympie between July 12 and 19, stealing a firearm and ammunition at Marys Creek between August 31 and September 12, and possessing stolen property and property suspected of being used in the commission of a crime at East Deep Creek on September 11.