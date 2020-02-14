Menu
A man has been charged after a teenager was shot on the balcony of a hotel during an 18th birthday party.
Crime

Man charged over shooting of teenager at birthday party

by Brianna Morris-Grant
14th Feb 2020 11:47 AM
A MAN has been charged after a 2019 incident which saw a teenager shot in the arm on a Surfers Paradise hotel balcony.

Hayden Miller was at the hotel celebrating his 18th birthday when he was shot on the balcony of the Cavill Ave and Gold Coast Hwy complex.

The incident occurred around 10.45pm on June 15, 2019.

Police searched Tiki Hotel following the incident. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT
Police at the time believed the "random" incident may have been caused by a noise dispute.

They have now issued a 27-year-old man with a Notice to Appear on a charge of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is expected to face Southport Magistrates Court on March 26.

Police were seen searching the first floor balcony of Tiki Hotel in Surfers Paradise the morning after the shooting.

