Man charged after car plunges off cliff

A car has reportedly gone over a cliff in Cape Tribulation.

UPDATE: A 23-year-old Cairns man has been charged after his car plunged over a Far North cliff yesterday.

The incident happened on Cape Tribulation Rd near Cow Bay at 2.30pm yesterday.

Police have alleged the Nissan Pulsar being driven by the man "left the roadway and came to a stop balancing on the edge of a hill".

A Victorian tourist came across the incident and assisted the 23-year-old man from the car.

But, in an effort by the passer-by to help tow the car away from the edge, the tow rope snapped and the Nissan sedan rolled down the hill.

There was no one in the car at the time.

Mossman police said the driver allegedly returned a positive roadside breath test.

He was then taken to the Mossman Watchhouse where he provided certified breath alcohol reading of 0.151.

The man was charged with driving whilst under the influence of liquor or a drug.

EARLIER: No one is believed to have been inside a car which plunged 50m off a cliff at Cape Tribulation.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said a firefighter scaled the steep embankment using vertical rescue equipment down to the car and confirmed there were no occupants.

She said the crew on scene was also sending down specialist imaging equipment to scour the area where the car crashed at Kimberley off Cape Tribulation Rd.

Investigations are ongoing to identify the driver of the vehicle.

BREAKING: Emergency services are on route after reports a car has gone over a cliff on Cape Tribulation Rd.

Initial reports suggested the crash occurred near the Cow Bay Hotel at Kimberley in Cape Tribulation about 3.20pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police, firefighters and paramedics were on their way to the site.

There are currently no details on injuries.

More to come.