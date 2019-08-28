Menu
A man has been charged after allegedly sexually touching two girls at a home near Grafton earlier this month.
Crime

Man charged over alleged sexual touching

Jarrard Potter
by
27th Aug 2019 5:57 PM | Updated: 28th Aug 2019 6:12 AM
POLICE have charged a man for allegedly sexually touching two girls at a home near Grafton earlier this month.

Detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad commenced an investigation following reports two girls had been sexually touched by a man who was known to them.

Following extensive inquiries, detectives arrested a 26-year-old man at Coffs Harbour Police Station about 9am today.

The man was charged with intentionally sexually touch child (between 10 and 16 years old), intentionally sexually touch child under 10 years, and fail to comply with reporting obligations.

Police will allege in court that the man, who was known to the girls, sexually touched them at their home earlier this month.

The man was refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court today.

The Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad is comprised of detectives who are specially trained to investigate matters against children and adults, including sexual assault, serious physical abuse, and extreme cases of neglect.

Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

child abuse and sex crimes squad coffs/clarence police district coffs harbour local court nsw police
Grafton Daily Examiner

