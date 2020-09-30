Man charged over alleged armed stand-off with police

A man was arrested after a stand-off with police in Grafton throughout the morning of Sunday, September 20, 2020.

A MAN has been charged and refused bail after he was released from hospital following an alleged armed stand off with police earlier this month.

Coffs/Clarence Police District Chief Inspector Jo Reid confirmed a 29-year-old man was arrested after he was released from Coffs Harbour Health Campus last week and charged with using an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Just after 9am on September 20, officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District were called to a home on Turf Street, Grafton, after concerns were raised for the welfare of an occupant.

Police alleged that when they arrived, they found a man armed with a knife who made verbal threats towards officers.

A perimeter was established, with two women and a boy evacuated from the home.

Specialist resources attended and just before 12pm, the 29-year-old man was arrested and taken to Grafton Police Station, before being conveyed to Coffs Harbour Health Campus Hospital for assessment.

Following his arrest last week the man was refused bail to appear in Grafton Local Court on Monday, November 11.