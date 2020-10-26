Man charged for impersonating police, detaining people

A Jones Hill man is up on 26 charges including impersonating police.

A Jones Hill man is up on 26 charges including impersonating police.

A 36-year-old man has been charged with impersonating police and deprivation of liberty following a number of alleged incidents spanning several years.

On October 10, police were made aware of a video where the man allegedly detained two 15-year-old boys while identifying himself as a member of the police dog squad.

A search warrant was executed at the man’s residence where a number of items were located including tactical clothing, weapons, holsters, military-style clothing and police service patches from a number of different organisations.

RELATED: Every person facing Gympie Magistrates Court today

The man will appear in Gympie Magistrates Court today.

Several endangered animals were also found at the property.

Further investigations revealed a number of incidents where the man allegedly identified himself as a police officer and detained people.

Police believe these interactions have occurred since 2017 in Brisbane and Gympie.

The 36-year-old Jones Hill man has been charged with two counts of assume designation or description of a police officer and a count of falsely representing to be a returned soldier.

He has also been charged with 15 counts of deprivation of liberty, four counts of common assault, two counts of possessing restricted items and one count each of threatening violence and unlawfully possessing a weapon.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

He has been denied police bail and will appear in Gympie Magistrates Court today.

Investigations into the endangered animals are continuing with Queensland Parks and Wildlife and the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have had similar interactions to come forward.

If you are in a position that you are unsure if the person you are dealing with is a police officer, you can request their name, rank and registered number to confirm who you were dealing with.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink at ONLINE HERE or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers ONLINE HERE or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2002183601 within the online suspicious activity form.