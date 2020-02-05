Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man was arrested yesterday and charged with attempted murder and intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
The man was arrested yesterday and charged with attempted murder and intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
Crime

Man charged with attempted murder undoing partner's seatbelt

by Daily Telegraph
5th Feb 2020 9:00 AM

A MAN has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly undoing his passenger's seatbelt before driving into a power pole in western Sydney.

The 48-year-old man driving in St Marys with a 23-year-old female passenger last week when he allegedly undid both seatbelts and crashed deliberately into a power pole.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries to her left arm while the man sustained cuts to his knee.

The man was arrested yesterday and charged with attempted murder and intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is expected to appear at Penrith Local Court today.

More Stories

Show More
attempted murder car crash crime editors picks murder

Just In

    Just In

      Mary River on Flood Watch

      Mary River on Flood Watch
      • 5th Feb 2020 8:26 AM

      Top Stories

        ‘Stolen’ Gympie council tractor drags two to court

        premium_icon ‘Stolen’ Gympie council tractor drags two to court

        News A Gympie District man and a Brisbane woman have been remanded on stolen property charges.

        Gympie magistrate blasts ‘unfair’ drink driving law

        premium_icon Gympie magistrate blasts ‘unfair’ drink driving law

        News A GYMPIE magistrate says mandatory sentencing discriminates against regional...

        Flood warnings as severe system to bring extreme rainfall

        premium_icon Flood warnings as severe system to bring extreme rainfall

        News Storm chasers are warning of over 500mm in parts.

        AOC chief: Olympics won’t cost Queenslanders a cent

        premium_icon AOC chief: Olympics won’t cost Queenslanders a cent

        News 2032 Games could end up leaving the state with a surplus – AOC chief