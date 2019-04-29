Menu
Man has been charged by police over incident at Clermont at the weekend.
News

Man charged after woman struck by horse

29th Apr 2019 6:40 AM
A 41-year-old man has been charged after a woman was struck by a horse and injured in Clermont, in central Queensland, amid tensions between pro- and anti-Adani protesters.

Police say the man was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle (namely a horse) causing grievous bodily harm.

The incident happened at the Clermont Showgrounds about 3.30pm yesterday.

It will be alleged a man riding a horse entered the entertainment ring at the showgrounds and a 61-year-old NSW woman, who was heading towards a gate, was struck by the horse.

The woman sustained serious injuries and was transported to Clermont Hospital before being transferred to Mackay Hospital.

Police arrested a Clermont man near the incident a short time later.

He has been charged with dangerous operation, common assault, trespass and obstruct police and is due to appear in the Mackay Magistrates Court today.

adani clermont editors picks horse police

