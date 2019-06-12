Man charged after truck destroys Goomboorian bus shelter

POLICE are appealing for any members of the public who witnessed an incident at a petrol station on Tin Can Bay Rd at Goomborian on Sunday to come forward.

Just after 11:30am on June 9, a truck travelling towards Gympie lost control and travelled across the driveway of the petrol station, hitting and demolishing a bus shelter before stopping near an embankment.

No one was injured in the crash, but the truck sustained significant damage to the cabin.

Police are appealing for any dashcam footage of the truck leading up to the incident from 2am to about 11.40am.

It is believed the truck was travelling throughout the Tin Can Bay, Cooloola Cove and Rainbow Beach areas.

It is described as a White 2011 Isuzu FRR Series truck.

Police have charged a 47-year-old Monkland man with dangerous operation of a vehicle.

The man will reappear at Gympie Magistrates Court on July 29.