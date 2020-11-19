Man charged after three teens assaulted near Ocean St

Charges have been laided against a man over the alleged assault of three teenagers at the Ocean St night-life precinct on Wednesday night. Photo: File

Serious charges have been laid against a man over the alleged assault of three teenagers at the Ocean St nightlife precinct in Maroochydore on Wednesday night.

Police allege a man left an Ocean St venue about midnight and approached a group of people at a shopping centre carpark across the road.

It's alleged the man punched a 19-year-old man, who fell to the ground, and then pushed an 18-year-old man to the ground.

Another 18-year-old man was hit and knocked unconscious. He was taken to Nambour Hospital with non-life-threatening head injuries.

The remaining two teenagers were treated at the scene.

A 36-year-old Nambour man has been charged with three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm in a public place while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance and obstruct police.

He is due to appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court today.

Police are investigating whether any other assaults may have occurred prior to the incident.

Anyone with further information is asked to come forward.