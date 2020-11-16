Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 32-year-old Burnett man has been charged with wilful damage after several Murgon businesses where allegedly attacked using a ‘road sign’ overnight.
A 32-year-old Burnett man has been charged with wilful damage after several Murgon businesses where allegedly attacked using a ‘road sign’ overnight.
Crime

Man charged after shops allegedly smashed with road sign

Dominic Elsome
16th Nov 2020 10:26 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Cherbourg man is facing a string of charges after he allegedly attacked Murgon shopfronts late last night.

Detectives from the Murgon Criminal Investigation Branch attended an incident in Lamb Street, Murgon.

Late Sunday evening (November 15) between 10.45pm and 12am, police allege that eight local businesses were wilfully damaged by an offender using a road sign.

Murgon detectives located the offender a short time later and charged him with eight wilful damage offences.

A 32-year-old Cherbourg man was arrested and will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court today.

South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police bust up Bandidos bikies gathering in Gympie region

        Premium Content Police bust up Bandidos bikies gathering in Gympie region

        News Detectives charge five people, including the alleged president of the Bandidos OMCG, after they crash a mass planned gathering in the Mary Valley over the weekend.

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Bleeding obvious media was hell bent on screwing the Donald

        Premium Content Bleeding obvious media was hell bent on screwing the Donald

        News LETTER: We have petitions to get rid of the Murdoch press but no mention that the...

        Car ignites on Bruce Highway near Gympie

        Premium Content Car ignites on Bruce Highway near Gympie

        News Emergency service workers rushed to the scene of a car fire south of Gympie last...