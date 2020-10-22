Menu
Crime

Man charged after mum’s body found near highway

by Shiloh Payne
22nd Oct 2020 6:56 AM
A man has been charged after the body of a woman was found beside a Gold Coast motorway on Saturday night.

At 9.30pm on October 17 police attended the Pacific Motorway near exit 54 southbound after reports that a car was parked dangerously.

Police noticed the vehicle had been damaged and they began a search.

The body of 32-year-old Tammara Macrokanis was found by PolAir, using infra-red cameras, about 4km away from the parked car.

Police investigations to determine how she died are continuing.

 

Tammara Macrokanis, who was found dead on the M1 near Coomera.
The Upper Coomera man was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital for medical treatment.

The 31-year-old man was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death while adversely affected, disqualified driving, driving uninsured vehicle and driving an unregistered vehicle.

He will appear in Southport Magistrates Court today.

Originally published as Man charged after mum's body found near highway

