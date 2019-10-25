Ute carves up Gympie yard in midnight crash

A ute is lifted from where it crashed in Louisa St.

GYMPIE police have charged a Tamaree man with drink and unlicensed driving after a spectacular single-vehicle crash in Louisa St, Gympie early this morning.

A witness said police had spotted the man attempting to leave the scene after they arrived about 12.30am.

Crash in Louisa Street

Near neighbour Theresa Laird said she heard the sounds of skidding as the driver lost control coming down from the lights at Channon St.

"I called triple-0 at 12.26am, after I heard a man abusing a neighbour, a woman who owns a house there," she said.

"I heard it roll and I heard it crash through the fence."

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the man, 30, registered positive in a roadside breath test and a further test at the police station showed a reading of .182 per cent.

A police spokeswoman said the vehicle had "left the roadway, mounted a gutter, crossed the footpath, gone through a timber fence and garden and hit the corner of a unit, causing minor damage.."

Crash in Louisa St

Another neighbour, who asked not to be named, said the vehicle had demolished a clothes line and damaged a downpipe on the corner of the unit, narrowly missing the building itself.

Tow truck operators used a special heavy lift crane to hoist the vehicle out of the position it had crashed into in the front yard of the unit, where it also had damaged a dividing fence on the side of the allotment.

The utility driver was not seriously injured in the crash, police said.

But he has been charged with drink driving and driving on an expired drivers licence.

He is due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court on November 21.