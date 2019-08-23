Man charged after 'dangerous drive' ends with Warwick crash

A MAN has been charged after he allegedly crashed a stolen ute and attempted to escape on foot in a series of alleged offences spanning Stanthorpe to Warwick.

The 21-year-old man from Marsden allegedly stole a Ford Ranger from Pierpoint Motors, a car dealership on Maryland St in Stanthorpe, just after 3pm yesterday.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman alleged the man drove erratically along Carnarvon Bridge towards Wallangarra Rd, then turned around and began speeding north along Maryland St.

As the man allegedly drove at high speeds, police claim he veered onto the wrong side of the road and mounted gutters as he moved towards the New England Highway, where the police first activated their lights and sirens.

The man failed to stop but no pursuit took place.

Shortly afterwards, police say they received multiple reports of a man crashing into another car on Rosehill Rd, Warwick.

No one was injured in this initial crash, but as the man turned the vehicle around a corner further along the road he allegedly rolled the car and attempted an escape on foot.

A QPS spokeswoman said officers located the man a short distance away and arrested him.

The man faces multiple charges including dangerous operation of a vehicle and driving while unlicensed, uninsured and unregistered.

He is also charged with an evasion offence, failure to comply with duties of driver involved in a crash and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

The man is currently being treated for an unrelated medical condition at Warwick Hospital and will appear at Toowoomba Magistrates Court today.