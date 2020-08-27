Man caught on CCTV smashing phone outside police station

The man broke a phone outside the Gympie Police Station after he had been drinking and released from hospital. File photo

A GYMPIE man who was caught on CCTV smashing a phone outside the Gympie Police Station said he was looking for his belongings and became mad when the station was closed.

On March 8, Gregory James Alexander, 35, was drinking at a Sunday lunch when the next thing he knew he was waking up in hospital and being told his belongings were at the Gympie Police Station.

Alexander walked up to the station only to find it closed, so he tried to use the phone outside the building.

He became aggravated and could be seen on CCTV footage hitting the phone, smashing the speaker into two pieces.

Police later identified Alexander and interviewed him at his home, when they charged him with wilful and unlawful property damage and issued him with a notice to appear.

Alexander said he had made “a poor decision” and pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

He was fined $300.