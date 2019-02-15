Man caught on CCTV filming women in Coast change rooms
POLICE are appealing for public assistance to identify a man alleged to have inappropriately filmed women in public change rooms at Maroochydore.
The incident is alleged to have taken place on Thursday, January 7 between 12.30-1pm inside a sporting and clothing store at the Sunshine Plaza.
Initial investigations suggest the man may have filmed women without their knowledge.
The man was confronted by a woman inside the change room before fleeing the Maroochydore Road centre.
Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed or has been a victim of the inappropriate behaviour to report the matter.