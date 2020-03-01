Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been charged after driving 180km/h in a 70km/h zone in Sydney’s west. Picture: Valerie Horton/Fraser Coast Chronicle
A man has been charged after driving 180km/h in a 70km/h zone in Sydney’s west. Picture: Valerie Horton/Fraser Coast Chronicle
Crime

Man caught driving 110km over limit

1st Mar 2020 12:42 PM

A man has been charged and his licence suspended for six months after being detected driving more than 100km per hour over the speed limit in Sydney's west on Saturday night.

The 28-year-old male driver was nabbed just north of Merrylands Rd before 9pm, travelling 110km over the 70km limit.

Officers from Traffic and Highway Patrol Command checked the Subaru WRX's speed, which allegedly gave a reading of 180km/h.

The Quakers Hill man was subsequently charged by way of a Court Attendance Notice for exceeding a speed over 45km/h and driving recklessly, furiously or at a speed or in a dangerous manner.

Police also suspended his licence for six months and seized his vehicle's registration plates.

He is due to appear at Fairfield Local Court on Tuesday, March 17.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks speeding

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two Coast powerhouses spark Cooloola Heat side

        premium_icon Two Coast powerhouses spark Cooloola Heat side

        News Four gun players have joined the Heat with a grand final berth on the cards.

        Tributes flow for beloved former Gympie councillor

        premium_icon Tributes flow for beloved former Gympie councillor

        News Community stalwart passed away earlier this month.

        Kilkivan aged care push gathers steam

        premium_icon Kilkivan aged care push gathers steam

        News $10,000 donation, documentary film and packed meeting show passion for the...

        New face announces Gympie election bid

        premium_icon New face announces Gympie election bid

        News ‘Whether or not things happen behind closed doors, the bottom line is they really...