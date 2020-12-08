Man busted with meth at Rattler station

A MAN who was spotted by police with a gram of methamphetamine sitting on top of his wallet at the Mary Valley Rattler Station faced court yesterday for possessing dangerous drugs.

Police found 23-year-old Gympie man Jack William Belbeck at the station on November 27 with the drug in site along with another unlawful drug hidden on him in a clipseal bag.

He also had a glass meth pipe with him which contributed to the three drug-related charges against him.

The Nolan Meats worker pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday- appearing via video link from prison yesterday where he had served six months in pre sentence custody.

Magistrate Hallin took into account Belbeck’s time served and convicted him for each charge,

He did not punish him further.