Rory Ethan Livesley (pictured) was caught with drugs and bong on the Mary River Walk at Gympie.
News

Man busted with drugs, campers harass walkers on Mary River Walk

Frances Klein
27th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
A MAN who was one of a group of campers reportedly harassing walkers on the Mary River Walk one morning last November was busted with a bong and cannabis.

Police searched the area near the Albert Park Bowls Club about 8.30am after a complaint was made about the group.

They found Rory Ethan Livesley, 25, with a bong made out of an iced coffee bottle and two packed buds of cannabis that weighed 1.62g.

Livesley, who the court heard had a drug history, pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court this month to possessing the items as well as failing to give particulars on November 15.

He was convicted and fined $300.

A conviction was recorded.

Gympie Times

