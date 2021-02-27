Man busted with drugs, campers harass walkers on Mary River Walk

Rory Ethan Livesley (pictured) was caught with drugs and bong on the Mary River Walk at Gympie.

A MAN who was one of a group of campers reportedly harassing walkers on the Mary River Walk one morning last November was busted with a bong and cannabis.

Police searched the area near the Albert Park Bowls Club about 8.30am after a complaint was made about the group.

They found Rory Ethan Livesley, 25, with a bong made out of an iced coffee bottle and two packed buds of cannabis that weighed 1.62g.

Livesley, who the court heard had a drug history, pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court this month to possessing the items as well as failing to give particulars on November 15.

He was convicted and fined $300.

A conviction was recorded.