Man busted at Kandanga wearing ‘Bandidos Forever’ gang ring

A 25-year-old ex-motocross racer has been fined in a Gympie court for wearing a gold ring with Bandidos gang symbols on it.

Keryn Gregory Doolan pleaded guilty to wearing the prohibited piece of jewellery in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

Police prosecutor Melissa Campbell said at around 7:30pm on November 14 at Kandanga, Doolan was sitting in the passenger seat of a Subaru when his friend was breath tested.

“[Police] observed him wearing a gold ring on his hand which had Bandidos inscribed on it,” Sergeant Campbell said.

“Police observed it was a heavy gold ring with ‘Bandidos Forever’ with one per cent and 13 either side.

“One per cent symbol is an explicit reference to membership of an identified organisation namely Bandidos Outlaw Motorcycle Gang.”

Sgt Campbell said the ring was taken by police and they asked Doolan why he had the item.

“He didn't know it was an offence to wear the ring,” she said.

“Police had spoken to the defendant earlier that day when he was found wearing a Bandidos one per cent T-shirt under another shirt and indicated at that time he was aware it was gang clothing and not to be worn in public.”

Solicitor Nightingale said Doolan was a professional motocross racer until he sustained serious back injuries in 2014 from a motorbike accident.

“Which left him with permanent nerve damage in his left leg … he does require more surgery and as a result currently resides with his parents,” Ms Nightingale said.

“He says he was a Bandidos member for just under 12 months but since being charged with this particular offence has left the organisation.

“He says he doesn't want the attention that the membership constantly brings to him.”

Ms Nightingale pointed out his limited criminal history and said the police had to shine a light in the car to be able to see the ring.

“It wasn't something that he was blatantly showing in public in a crowded place,” she said.

Doolan was convicted and fined $300, convictions were not recorded.