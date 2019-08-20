Man burnt to death in suburban fireball

UPDATE 5.20PM: A man is believed to have died in a fireball explosion that sent shockwaves through a quiet suburban Cairns street.

The Cairns Post understands a 19-year-old man from a father and son lawnmowing business was sitting in a utility at Del Manso Cr in Edmonton when it went up in flames about 2.45pm today.

Neighbour Kimberley Smith said she was not too concerned when they first heard the bang.

"We heard the first explosion," she said.

"We didn't think much of it.

"Then the second explosion we came running outside, we saw the smoke, we saw the vehicle down the street fully engulfed.

"The fire brigade came in and we realised quite a few people were running towards the vehicle and we were very concerned that maybe somebody may have been seriously injured due to the flames just everywhere."

A man is believed to have been killed after a utility went up in flames on Del Manso Cres in Edmonton. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

Ms Smith said the flames were a scary sight.

"I was also thinking, thank God this didn't happen after the schoolkids had gotten out because of all the flames all over," she said.

"It's a quiet street, you know, uneventful.

"We've only been here for about two months, so it's been a very peaceful street up until today."

Residents are being kept back about six houses from the burnt out vehicle.

It is understood the man's family members are arriving at the scene.

More to come.

EARLIER 3.21PM: Fire crews are responding to a fire in a southern Cairns suburb after receiving reports of an explosion.

At 2.45pm Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews were called to an Edmonton address.

A QFES spokesman said a small truck at Del Manso Cr was engulfed in flames when the first crews arrived at the scene.

Emergency services crews respond to reports of a fire in an Edmonton street.

He said two crews worked to extinguish the fire which was put out at 3.05pm.

"We sent the two crews and the vehicle was well involved in fire when we got there, and we put the fire out fairly quickly," he said.

QFES crews remain at the cul-de-sac and are currently dampening down hot spots.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the blaze.