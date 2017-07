A man has suffered burns to his arms and face after a gas bottle explosion.

A MAN has reportedly suffered burns to his arms and face after a gas bottle exploded at a Tandur campground.

Emergency services were called out to the the Noosa Rd address at 1.35pm, and treated the man, believed to be in his 40s, for the injuries.

A Queensland Fire Services media spokesman said two units responded to the incident, but the fire was already extinguished when they arrived.