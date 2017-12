Unfortunate end to north Gympie Christmas celebrations for one man, who suffered burns from a bonfire.

ONE man's Christmas has ended badly after he burned his arms in a bonfire while celebrating at Curra.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said crews were called to a private residence at 11.40pm.

He was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

Earlier in the day, another man was also hospitalised in the aftermath a drunken fight on Horseshoe Bend.

According to Queensland Police, the man suffered a cut to his face after the scuffle with another man just after 6pm.