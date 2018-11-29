Menu
Police investigate a house on Rifle Range Rd that is the scene of an alleged wounding overnight.
Man brutally stabbed in violent Gympie home invasion: police

Frances Klein
29th Nov 2018 8:39 AM
A MAN was allegedly stabbed in the back last night during a violent home invasion.

Early information suggests two men turned up to a Rifle Range Rd property about 11pm last night.

A physical altercation broke out, Gympie police challenged, and a 24-year-old man was stabbed in the back.

One of the offenders was also stabbed before he and the other trespasser fled the scene.

The victim was transported to Gympie Hospital before being airlifted to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

Police arrested a 25-year-old Glastonbury man at a Southside property in the early hours of this morning.

He is being for a non-life threatening stab wound and helping police with investigations.

Police investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

Earlier 6.30am:

A MAN who was allegedly "wounded” in the back in Gympie was in a critical condition late last night.

Paramedics were called to the scene just after 11pm last night on Rifle Range Rd.

A man in his 20s with wounds to his back was taken to Gympie Hospital in a critical condition, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said this morning.

The incident is under police investigation.

More information as it comes to hand.

