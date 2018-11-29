Man brutally stabbed in violent Gympie home invasion: police
UPDATE 8am:
A MAN was allegedly stabbed in the back last night during a violent home invasion.
Early information suggests two men turned up to a Rifle Range Rd property about 11pm last night.
Earlier 6.30am:
A MAN who was allegedly "wounded” in the back in Gympie was in a critical condition late last night.
Paramedics were called to the scene just after 11pm last night on Rifle Range Rd.
A man in his 20s with wounds to his back was taken to Gympie Hospital in a critical condition, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said this morning.
The incident is under police investigation.
More information as it comes to hand.