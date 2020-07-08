Menu
The man breached a domestic violence order when he and his partner had several arguments and he destroyed her Akubra hats. Picture: File photo
The man breached a domestic violence order when he and his partner had several arguments and he destroyed her Akubra hats. Picture: File photo
Man breaches DVO by cutting up his girlfriend’s Akubra hats

Maddie Manwaring
, maddie.manwaring@gympietimes.com
8th Jul 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 9:39 AM
A GOOMBOORIAN man who breached a DVO order and destroyed several of his partner's Akubra hats faced the Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

Police prosecutor Lisa Manns said on February 22 the defendant, aged 34, and his partner, who had taken a DVO out on him in 2019, had an argument over her going to a rodeo with friends.
Th court heard that following the argument she tipped out all of the defendant's alcohol, and said he had a drinking problem.

The defendant later texted the woman that all of her clothes were in the bin because they were "not good" to wear.

The next day another verbal argument broke out between the pair over alleged infidelity, when the woman remembered the text and went to find her clothing in the bin.

She also found five Akubra hats cut up and thrown away along with some shoes.

Defence lawyer Lisa Taylor said it was a first offence for the defendant, and the behaviour was out of character.

She said he was in a relationship with the woman still, they had two children and lived and worked together.

She said the defendant was remorseful, and had not re-offended.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan fined the man $400 and said it was a low level offence but he had wilfully damaged his partner's property.

